This NFL team has the oldest roster in years

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is inheriting a team that may need extra supplements and antioxidants to power them on the football field.

Gruden, who signed a $100 million deal to coach the team earlier in the year, will have an uphill battle rebuilding his team. He’s already begun by parting ways with All-World talent Khalil Mack, who the team traded on Saturday, despite general manager Reggie McKenzie’s wishes. The team also released Martavis Bryant, who Gruden had high hopes for.

Not only that, the Raiders are also the oldest team in the NFL — by a large margin.

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com went back and calculated the average age of a player on each NFL team after the 53-man roster cutdowns, and the Raiders topped the list by a large margin — at 27.4 years.

That’s ridiculous when you sit down and think about it. The average Raiders player will soon be 30 years old, which is considered over the hill in the NFL. It might be time for a full-scale rebuild before the team moves to Las Vegas.

[PhillyVoice]