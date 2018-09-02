Watch: Doug Pederson gets testy with reporter over starting QB question

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is no longer interested in answering questions about who’ll be starting under center for the team against the Falcons on Thursday night, it seems.

Pederson spoke at his press conference on Sunday, and, as you would expect, a reporter asked him if he had named a starting quarterback yet, be it Nick Foles or Carson Wentz.

And yeah, it didn’t go over well.

“First of all, I appreciate you putting words in my mouth this week, and therefore I’m not going to discuss it,” Pederson responded.

More questions were then thrown Pederson’s way, and he answered them with either “I’m not going to discuss it” or “next question.”

Doug Pederson vs. the media in a handicap match #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2rHU290iXs — Nick Piccone (@nickpiccone) September 2, 2018

It will be interesting to see what Pederson has to say when he’s asked the same questions next week.