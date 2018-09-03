9/3/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Mets (61-75) got a brilliant outing from Noah Syndergaard last night to secure a series victory over the San Francisco Giants. Syndergaard went the distance, tossing his first career complete game to help the Mets to a 4-1 victory. The Mets will look to build on that momentum as they try and play spoiler on the next portion of their road trip, when they head down the California coast for a three game series with the National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers (75-62). First pitch for today’s Labor Day affair is scheduled for 8:10 pm at Dodger Stadium.

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-8, 1.68 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom pitched very well in his last start, allowing one run in eight innings against the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday, but got stuck with a no decision in a game the Mets went on to lose 2-1. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Alex Wood (8-6, 3.42 ERA). Wood was excellent in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Texas Rangers last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario CF Austin Jackson 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier RF Jay Bruce C Devin Mesoraco 2B Jeff McNeil SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: