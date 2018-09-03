9/3/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Mets (61-75) got a brilliant outing from Noah Syndergaard last night to secure a series victory over the San Francisco Giants. Syndergaard went the distance, tossing his first career complete game to help the Mets to a 4-1 victory. The Mets will look to build on that momentum as they try and play spoiler on the next portion of their road trip, when they head down the California coast for a three game series with the National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers (75-62). First pitch for today’s Labor Day affair is scheduled for 8:10 pm at Dodger Stadium.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-8, 1.68 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom pitched very well in his last start, allowing one run in eight innings against the Chicago Cubs last Tuesday, but got stuck with a no decision in a game the Mets went on to lose 2-1. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Alex Wood (8-6, 3.42 ERA). Wood was excellent in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Texas Rangers last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- CF Austin Jackson
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Jay Bruce
- C Devin Mesoraco
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Dodgers swept the Mets in a three game series at Citi Field back in late June.
- The Mets got swept in a four game series in their last trip to Dodger Stadium in June of 2017.
- The Dodgers have won 12 consecutive games against the Mets dating back to May of 2016.
- deGrom faced the Dodgers back on June 23rd at Citi Field, giving up three runs in six innings as he suffered his third loss of the year.
- Wood faced the Mets in New York on June 22nd, giving up two runs in six innings to pick up his third win of the year.
- After sitting out yesterday, Wilmer Flores is back in the Mets’ lineup. Flores will bat third and play first base.
- Flores is 5 for 16 with a double and a home run in his career against Wood.
- The Mets have added Dominic Smith, Jack Reinheimer, and Drew Gagnon to the active roster in the second wave of their September call ups.
