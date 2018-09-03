Allen Iverson praises John Thompson for 'saving his life'

It’s no secret that former NBA legend Allen Iverson had a troubled past, and he made sure to thank the man that took a chance on him nearly a quarter-century ago.

Iverson was recruited by former Georgetown head coach John Thompson to play for the team, during one of the “glory years” of the program. It ended up being a chance worth taking, but it was a move that Thompson initially took some criticism over, given Iverson’s past, and the high standard for the university.

And AI hasn’t forgotten what Thompson did for him. Check out what he had to say on Instagram.

Thompson turned 77 on Sunday, and that was the reason for AI’s social media shoutout.