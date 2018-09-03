Andre Iguodala hints that Luke Walton trying to recruit Klay Thompson to Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a huge offseason that has seen them land the big fish in the open market with All-Star forward LeBron James.

However, the front office has positioned their salary cap space to be able to lock up another superstar player to a max contract next summer. It appears that head coach Luke Walton has his eyes set on Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson as his teammate Andre Iguodala slyly alluded to over social media.

Luke over there recruiting like a mf… — Andre Iguodala (@andre) September 3, 2018

This dialogue has emerged after Thompson took to social media to post a photo of himself, Walton, Carmelo Anthony, and Tracy McGrady on a tour of the Qatar Foundation over the weekend. There is a connection between Thompson and Walton given that they were together in Golden State for a couple of years that has built a strong bond off the court.

What makes things interesting is that Thompson is currently on pace to be an unrestricted free agent next summer as he’s in the final year of his four-year, $68.9 million deal. He has already expressed a strong interest in re-signing with the Warriors with eyes spending the rest of his career with the franchise.

However, the Lakers could be an appealing destination given that it is a chance to possibly still compete for an NBA title while grabbing a bigger offensive role and playing for his father, Mychal Thompson, former team. It is a move that could come full circle for him that would also allow for him to secure a max contract from Los Angeles.

Things could certainly change drastically in the next several months until then, but this at least plants the seeds that the Lakers could very well be in play to secure the services of Thompson next summer if he were to hit the open market.