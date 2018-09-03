Best Online Sports Betting Sites in USA for NFL Fans

You had almost seven months to research the best online sportsbooks in USA. Why did you wait until the football season is upon us to find NFL gambling sites? That’s okay, though. That’s why we’re here. We’re like that school nerd from whom you could copy your homework. But first let’s establish the importance of looking for the right wagering website. There is no other sport like football. Aside from the level of athleticism and strategy involved, and the suspense and excitement that sets it apart. The fact remains that it is the most popular spectator sport in America. As a result, the betting pool is much larger. That means lines are more consistent. Additionally, the huge amount of interest it creates results in tons of prop bets. Anything and everything from winner of any given game to Super Bowl coin flip. So without further ado, let’s get to it.

Intertops.eu



“Trust The First.” This website’s motto says it all. Well, almost all. Intertops does indeed hold the distinction of taking the very first Internet wager. The World Wide Web is known for its fickleness. Frailty, thy name is Internet. La Donna e mobile and whatnot. And a sportsbook is not necessarily the most enduring establishment. That Intertops has stuck around upwards of 20 years is pretty damn impressive in and of itself. This longevity tell you everything you need to know about this website. Well, almost everything. Wagering involves a lot of luck, but luck has nothing to do with the success of Intertops. To be around after all this time you simply have to be one the best online sportsbooks in USA. If not the very best. And that’s all I have to say about that.

Bet Online.ag

This is one of the top NFL gambling sites in North America. It provides the alternative a 50 percent first deposit bonus up to $1000. After that, there is an additional 25 percent on every deposit up to $1000 a time. However, there is a 15x rollover requirement on the first bonus and 6x for the reloads. Every deposit has to be a minimum of $25 in order to claim the first bonus and $50 for the subsequent deposits. Cryptocurrency first deposits up to $500 with a minimum deposit of $20 get a 50% bonus. That includes Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash. Players from all states of the Union are accepted without exceptions. Canadians to, eh.

MyBookie.ag

This sportsbook is much newer than, say, Intertops. However, the guys who run it have a storied past in the business. And they have a long future ahead of them as well if they keep doing things right. For instance, keep offering those bonuses of 50% up to $1000 on $100 or more first deposits. And that 25% extra on deposits less than $100.

GTBets.eu

This is a wagering website you can trust if there ever was one. It rose from the ashes of VIP Online Sportsbook, but didn’t do so with a tabula rasa. On the contrary, honored VIP’s players’ funds. That’ll learn all those people who perceive this as a seedy industry a lesson. Word on the virtual streets on Internetland is that GT Bets never misses a payment. Bonuses are 100% up to $250 or 50% up to $500. Rollover requirements are 10 x. customers keep all returns, as opposed to just the winnings. This is certainly among the best online sportsbooks in USA. Also ‘best’ in the sense that they are kind, decent folks.

BetAnySports.eu

This one offers 100% up to $500. It is mobile betting-friendly. And fully licensed.