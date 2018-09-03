Former WWE Tag Team Champion Arrested, Forced To Miss 'All In'

Adam Birch, better known to WWE fans as Joey Mercury, was arrested on Saturday morning just before the ‘All In’ event which he was scheduled to work as a producer.

PWInsider reports that Mercury was found asleep inside his car in the early morning hours outside a Marriott hotel in Schamburg, Illinois. He was contacted by police and it was determined that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Orange County, Florida.

Though there are no charges against him in the state of Illinois, he is being held on $2,500 bail and is due to appear in court on Tuesday. He could be extradited back to Florida.

Of course, all of this caused him to miss the ‘All In’ show in Chicago.

Mercury competed on the independent scene for many years under the name Joey Matthews. He and his tag team partner Christian York had much success together and also put on some great matches against each other.

His big break came in 2004 when he signed with WWE. He was placed in the company’s developmental territory at the time, Ohio Valley Wrestling. There, he formed a team with Johnny Nitro, managed by Melina.

December 27th 2005,SmackDown. MNM beat Rey Mysterio & Batista to win the Tag Titles @WWEMercury @TheRealMorrison #WWE pic.twitter.com/iUCwPZFzIc — WWE Today In History (@WWE__History) December 27, 2014

The act was brought to the main roster on SmackDown and in their first match on the show in April 2005, MNM defeated Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterioto win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Together, Mercury and Nitro won those titles three times, becoming one of the more successful teams of that era.

Mercury went back to the independent scene following that run before coming back to WWE in 2010. He was part of CM Punk’s group, Straight Edge Society, where he wore a mask.

Former WWE Star & Current ROH Producer Joey Mercury Arrested https://t.co/zFHi7b51wQ pic.twitter.com/CbE3quDxV5 — Rajah.com (@RajahNews) September 3, 2018

Later, he would become a producer in a backstage role for the company. However, while serving in this role, he did have one more on-screen role as one of Seth Rollins’ personal bodyguards. Together, he and Jamie Noble were known as J&J Security.

He was released from WWE in early 2017. He’s most recently been working as a producer for Ring of Honor. It’s unclear at this time what the charges leading to the warrant in Florida are related to.