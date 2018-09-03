Look: Leonard Fournette trolls Miami after winning bet on LSU

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette had faith in his LSU Tigers in Sunday’s game against Miami, despite being the underdog, and it paid off for him in a big way.

Fournette, who played for LSU’s football team, apparently bet big on them to beat Miami. He showed off his winnings on Twitter after the game was in the books.

Apparently, the bet was with rapper Chief Keef. Fournette made that public by shouting out the rapper, as well as all his winnings, which were prominently displayed on his arm.

LSU was listed as a three-point underdog in the game, so we hope Fournette bet the moneyline and got the best payout possible.