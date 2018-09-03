Minnesota Wild Announce Traverse City Tournament roster & schedule

More and more there are signs another hockey season is around the corner. Some of the leaves on the trees are starting to change color, the temperatures are starting to drop a bit and by 8PM its getting dark outside. At least this is true for those of us living in the northern hemisphere. Another sign is the announcement of the Traverse City tournament rosters. The Traverse City (Michigan) tournament run by the Detroit Red Wings organization has been an annual prospect tournament that has gone on for the last decade or so. The Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Dallas Stars prospect squads will also be in attendance at the 4-day tourney. The clubs will be divided into two divisions, the Gordie Howe Division (Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Blues, and Blue Jackets) Ted Lindsay Division (Wild, Red Wings, Rangers and Stars).

While the results ultimately are meaningless, it does give the team’s prospects a chance to show what they can do perhaps more honestly than they can at their own prospect camp. No one wants to obliterated a fellow prospect with a check for fear of drawing the ire of the organization, but now they can without reservation. Wild General Manager Paul Fenton as well as Assistant GM Tom Kurvers admitted at the Wild Town Hall meeting he felt the team lacked grit. It should be more apparent how close or how far away the team is from having the level of grit that Fenton and Kurvers want from this week’s competition.

The Minnesota Wild have announced that they will be streaming all of the team’s games which should make for a nice fall treat for those fans missing hockey. Here is the tournament schedule.

Friday, Sept. 7

2:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Carolina

3:00 p.m. Chicago vs. Columbus

6:00 p.m. Dallas vs. New York Rangers

6:30 p.m. Detroit vs. Minnesota

Saturday, Sept. 8

2:00 p.m. Carolina vs. Chicago

2:30 p.m. St. Louis vs. Columbus

5:30 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Minnesota

6:00 p.m. Dallas vs. Detroit

Monday, Sept. 10

2:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Dallas

3:00 p.m. New York Rangers vs. Detroit

6:00 p.m. Columbus vs. Carolina

6:30 p.m. Chicago vs. St. Louis

Tuesday, Sept. 11

2:00 p.m. Seventh Place Game (4th Lindsay vs. 4th Howe)

2:30 p.m. Fifth Place Game (3rd Howe vs. 3rd Lindsay)

5:30 p.m. Third Place Game (2nd Lindsay vs. 2nd Howe)

6:00 p.m. Championship Game (1st Howe vs. 1st Lindsay)

• All times listed are Central

Minnesota’s squad features a number of recently drafted prospects, as well as some college-trained hopefuls most likely looking for a spot on the Iowa Wild’s roster like Bemidji State’s Gerry Fitzgerald, Bowling Green’s Mitch McLain, and Minnesota State’s Zeb Knutson.

Here is a complete Wild roster. Here are some names to watch for at the scrimmages this week.

1. G #31 – Kaapo Kahkonen ~ After having two solid seasons in the Finnish Sm-Liiga, he makes his way to North America this year. With 32-year old Devan Dubnyk still the Wild’s workhorse between the pipes its probably time the team starts grooming an heir apparent or at the very least a future backup option. Kahkonen is Wild’s best ‘prospect’ goaltender virtually by default. Hopefully he has a strong tournament because the organization really needs him to be a solid performer.

2. RW #18 – Jordan Greenway ~ He is the highest profile prospect at the tournament and even though many expect him to probably play in the NHL this year he gets a chance to showcase his leadership ability. His ability to protect the puck and dominate in battles on the wall impressed in the playoffs. The big-bodied power forward should look and play like a man among boys out there and I would expect him to be one of the top performers in Traverse City, anything less would be a disappointment.

3. C #58 – Mason Shaw ~ At last year’s tournament, Shaw blew out two ligaments in his knee which forced him to miss virtually an entire season of development. Shaw is known as a small water-bug type of player that is a pain to play against and hopefully he doesn’t have any jitters returning to Traverse City and gets back to his high-paced game.

4. C #54 – Ivan Lodnia ~ The team’s top draft pick from 2017 had a decent season last year trying to carry the load on a talent depleted Erie squad. He is shifty and creative with the puck, and he should show the polish of a solid year of development.

5. RW #74 – Dmitry Sokolov ~ The Russian sniper was signed this spring after a 50-goal season split between Sudbury and Barrie. He looked sharp and dangerous at prospect camp and I would expect him to look the same at the tournament. While he certainly needs to work on his play away from the puck, I am hoping we see more examples of his finishing ability at Traverse City.

6. LW #84 – Gerry Fitzgerald ~ Fitzgerald was signed to a Professional Tryout Contract after the conclusion of his senior year at Bemidji State and played a few games for Iowa but played well. At prospect camp his speed was very evident and I hope he can bring that element at Traverse City which might earn him a professional contract.

7. D #47 – Louie Belpedio ~ The former Miami Redhawks’ star had a strong senior season and will likely be prospect squad’s top offensive threat from the blueline. He plays a bit of a high risk game and even though he has just average size, but he isn’t afraid to be physical as well.

8. D #61 – Brennan Menell ~ If any of the prospect squad’s invitees need an example of opportunity they don’t have to look any further than to this Woodbury, Minnesota-native. I had the good fortune to interview him last year just after the Traverse City tourney where his strong play earned him a contract. He had a good first season with Iowa and I’d expect him to be a source of poise on the blueline this year.

