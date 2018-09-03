MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Sept 3/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Mayra Bueno Silva (5-0) vs Gillian Robertson (5-2) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd

Marina Rodriguez (9-0) vs Randa Markos (8-6) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd

Jarred Brooks (13-2) vs Roberto Sanchez (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Santos – Sept 22nd

Ricardo Ramas (12-1) vs Ricky Simon (14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Tim Means (27-10-1) vs Ricky Rainey (13-5) – TUF 28 Finale – Nov 30th

Junior dos Santos (19-5) vs Tai Tuivasa (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 2nd (Dec 1st in North America)

Kyle Bochniak (8-3) vs Hakeem Dawodu (8-1-1) – UFC 231 – Dec 8th

Jessica Eye (13-6, 1 NC) vs Sijara Eubanks (3-2) – UFC 232 – Dec 29th

Invicta FC

Featherweight Championship: Felicia Spencer (5-0) vs Pam Sorenson (7-2) – Invicta FC 32 – Nov 16th