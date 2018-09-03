Ravens go youth movement in Final 53...

Ravens

You look at the Ravens Final 53 going into Week One and you say to yourself, gee, they really went young on this edition. And you wonder if they are rolling the dice on a 5-11 or an 11-5 outcome?

The Ravens kept 12 rookies on their 53-man roster, which ushers in a new wave of youth. Head coach John Harbaugh told them in a team meeting Monday to not get too happy.

“I told them today, ‘You’re not on scholarship.’ You didn’t just sign the scholarship papers – that’s not the way it works,” Harbaugh said. “You’re day-to-day, and you have to perform every single day. So my hope is that their intention is to be the best football player they can be every single day and help us win games on Sundays. That’s why they’re here.”

Whew!

Here are the Final 53 as of September 3, 2018:

Active

Player # Pos HT WT Age Exp College
Allen_Javorius

Javorius Allen

 37 RB 6-0 218 27 4 USC
16-9 Template_0000s_0025_Andrews_Mark

Mark Andrews

 89 TE 6-5 256 23 R Oklahoma
16-9 Template_0000s_0024_Averett_Anthony

Anthony Averett

 28 CB 5-11 178 23 R Alabama
Chris-Board

Chris Board

 49 LB 6-2 229 23 R North Dakota State
Bowser_Tyus

Tyus Bowser

 54 OLB 6-3 242 23 2 Houston
Boyle_Nick

Nick Boyle

 86 TE 6-4 270 25 4 Delaware
16-9 Template_0000s_0023_Bozeman_Bradley

Bradley Bozeman

 77 C 6-5 317 23 R Alabama
16-9 Template_0000s_0022_Brown Jr_Orlando

Orlando Brown Jr.

 78 T 6-8 345 22 R Oklahoma
John-Brown

John Brown

 13 WR 5-11 178 28 5 Pittsburg State
Canady_Maurice

Maurice Canady

 26 CB 6-1 193 24 3 Virginia
Carr_Brandon

Brandon Carr

 24 CB 6-0 210 32 11 Grand Valley State
Clark_Chuck

Chuck Clark

 36 S 6-0 205 23 2 Virginia Tech
Collins_Alexander

Alex Collins

 34 RB 5-10 208 24 3 Arkansas
Cox_Morgan

Morgan Cox

 46 LS 6-4 235 32 9 Tennessee
Michael-Crabtree

Michael Crabtree

 15 WR 6-1 215 30 10 Texas Tech
Dixon_Kenneth

Kenneth Dixon

 30 RB 5-10 228 24 3 Louisiana Tech
Eluemunor_Jermaine

Jermaine Eluemunor

 71 G/T 6-4 335 23 2 Texas A&M
Flacco_Joe

Joe Flacco

 5 QB 6-6 245 33 11 Delaware
Janarion-Grant

Janarion Grant

 84 WR 5-10 173 24 R Rutgers
Robert-Griffin-III

Robert Griffin III

 3 QB 6-2 213 28 6 Baylor
Henry_Willie

Willie Henry

 69 DT 6-3 291 24 3 Michigan
Humphrey_Marlon

Marlon Humphrey

 29 CB 6-0 197 22 2 Alabama
16-9 Template_0000s_0017_Hurst_Hayden

Hayden Hurst

 81 TE 6-4 245 25 R South Carolina
Hurst_James

James Hurst

 74 G/T 6-5 310 26 5 North Carolina
16-9 Template_0000s_0016_Jackson_Lamar

Lamar Jackson

 8 QB 6-2 212 21 R Louisville
Jefferson_Tony

Tony Jefferson

 23 S 5-11 211 26 6 Oklahoma
Judon_Matt

Matthew Judon

 99 OLB 6-3 261 26 3 Grand Valley State
Koch_Sam

Sam Koch

 4 P 6-1 222 36 13 Nebraska
16-9 Template_0000s_0012_Lasley_Jordan

Jordan Lasley

 17 WR 6-1 213 21 R UCLA
Levine_Anthony

Anthony Levine Sr. 

 41 DB/LB 5-11 207 31 7 Tennessee State
Lewis_Alex

Alex Lewis

 72 G/T 6-6 305 26 3 Nebraska
Moore_Chris

Chris Moore

 10 WR 6-1 200 25 3 Cincinnati
Mosley_C.J.

C.J. Mosley

 57 ILB 6-2 250 26 5 Alabama
_0000s_0005_Onwuasor_Patrick

Patrick Onwuasor

 48 ILB 6-0 227 26 3 Portland State
_0000s_0003_Pierce_Michael

Michael Pierce

 97 DT 6-0 340 25 3 Samford
Ricard_Patrick

Patrick Ricard

 42 FB/DL 6-3 311 24 2 Maine
16-9 Template_0000s_0006_Sieler_Zach

Zach Sieler

 95 DT 6-6 290 23 R Ferris State
Skura_Matt

Matt Skura

 68 G/C 6-3 313 25 2 Duke
Smith_Jimmy

Jimmy Smith

 22 CB 6-2 210 30 8 Colorado
Smith_Za'Darius

Za’Darius Smith

 90 OLB 6-4 272 26 4 Kentucky
Willie-Snead

Willie Snead IV

 83 WR 5-11 205 25 4 Ball State
Stanley_Ronnie

Ronnie Stanley

 79 T 6-6 315 24 3 Notre Dame
Suggs_Terrell

Terrell Suggs

 55 OLB 6-3 265 35 16 Arizona State
Tucker_Justin

Justin Tucker

 9 K 6-1 183 28 7 Texas
Urban_Brent

Brent Urban

 96 DE 6-7 300 27 5 Virginia
Weddle_Eric

Eric Weddle

 32 S 5-11 200 33 12 Utah
Williams_Brandon

Brandon Williams

 98 DT 6-1 336 29 6 Missouri Southern State
16-9 Template_0000s_0001_Williams_Darious

Darious Williams

 27 CB 5-9 187 25 R Alabama-Birmingham
Williams_Maxx

Maxx Williams

 87 TE 6-4 252 24 4 Minnesota
Williams_Tim

Tim Williams

 56 OLB 6-3 252 24 2 Alabama
Wormley_Chris

Chris Wormley

 93 DE 6-5 300 24 2 Michigan
Yanda_Marshal

Marshal Yanda

 73 G/T 6-3 305 33 12 Iowa
16-9 Template_0000s_0000_Young_Kenny

Kenny Young

 40 LB 6-1 234 23 R UCLA
Young_Tavon

Tavon Young

 25 CB 5-9 185 24 3 Temple

And the Practice Squad:

Practice Squad

Player # Pos HT WT Age Exp College
16-9 Template_0000s_0021_Crecelius_Randin

Randin Crecelius

 60 G 6-5 300 22 R Portland State
Robertson_Daniel

Robertson Daniel

 DB 6-1 205 26 1 Brigham Young
16-9 Template_0000s_0020_Edwards_Gus

Gus Edwards

 35 RB 6-1 238 23 R Rutgers
Christopher-Ezeala

Christopher Ezeala

 45 FB 5-11 248 22 R German Football League
Myles-Humphrey

Myles Humphrey

 59 DE 6-3 238 23 R Shepherd
Generic_Headshot

Cyrus Jones

 41 DB 5-10 195 24 3 Alabama
16-9 Template_0000s_0013_LaCouture_Christian

Christian LaCouture

 91 DE 6-4 290 24 R LSU
Siragusa_Nico

Nico Siragusa

 65 G 6-4 330 24 2 San Diego State
16-9 Template_0000s_0003_Turner_De'Lance

De’Lance Turner

 47 RB 5-11 214 23 R Alcorn State
waller-headshot

Darren Waller

 80 TE 6-6 255 25 3 Georgia Tech
White_Tim (1)

Tim White

 14 WR 5-10 175 24 2 Arizona State

Giving certain 4-year veterans the boot caused some anguish for Harbaugh, and DT Carl Davis was the most difficult cut of all:

No player released Saturday had more interest from around the league than Ravens defensive tackle Carl Davis. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, four teams submitted waiver claims for Davis and the Cleveland Browns won.

A 2015 third-round pick who started nine games last season, Davis was beaten out by some younger defensive linemen, including second-year defensive end Chris Wormley and rookie seventh-round defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

Patrick Ricard’s improvement as a defender (he mostly played fullback last year) also made Davis more expendable. The Ravens kept seven defensive linemen, including Ricard, and Davis was a more expensive option as he was in his fourth year of his contract.

“It was just a numbers deal,” Harbaugh said. “Carl’s definitely good enough to play for us. I talked to Carl – we had a great talk. He’s really good about it. He loved it here, he had his best camp – you know he’s been hurt the past two years.”

“I’m not thrilled that he’s now in Cleveland and we have to play against him twice a year,” Harbaugh said of Davis. “But kudos to Cleveland. They’ve taken a number of our D-linemen.”

Another tough cut was this guy:

Veteran linebacker Albert McClellan was one of the Ravens’ most respected team leaders for a long time. He’s one of the franchise’s best special teams players ever.

Thus, releasing the 32-year-old veteran was perhaps the most emotionally tough decision. McClellan, who first came to the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2011, missed last season because of a torn ACL and was beat out by undrafted rookie linebacker Chris Board this summer.

“Oh gosh … I think you mentioned [about] how tough it must be, and it was,” Harbaugh said to a reporter. “But then Albert made it good. Albert was great.”

“We’ve been through a lot together, all of us with Albert and the coaches and everything. [There] doesn’t need to be a lot said – it’s understood the reasons why. There’s no doubt that he can still play.”

Harbaugh didn’t rule out the possibility of McClellan returning to the Ravens down the road this season, and said, “I’m sure he’ll be playing somewhere this year.”

So in the grand scheme of things, the Ravens are betting on cheap controllable youth. Good luck with that! But this is what happens when a franchise runs out of salary cap space. You are now at the mercy of Peter Pan in an AFC North division which is bringing Captain Hook and a bunch of veteran alligators to battle.

