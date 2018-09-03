Sigh Young

When Justin Turner hit an early home run of Jacob deGrom on Monday, it took away his margin of error for the night. It could have all gone horribly wrong against a team battling for the playoffs. But instead, deGrom turned it into his latest masterpiece, as he went six innings giving up one walk, two hits, the one run and striking out six, tying a major league record with his 25th straight start giving up three runs or less. (And he drove in his own first run again.)

You may not think it was a masterpiece, but without his very best stuff against a Dodger team that took him into deep counts all night, deGrom battled just a little bit harder through his 109 pitches. And look, every masterpiece has at least one flaw. Look at David: There’s a missing muscle between the spine and the right scapula, which sounds very much like a condition that a Met would have. So when you think about it, we’re just like David.

deGrom didn’t get the win because water is wet and the sky is blue. But the Mets did come away with the victory after a Brandon Nimmo pinch hit three run homer off Kenta Maeda in the ninth inning. (We owed the Rockies that for helping us in 2016.) The Mets’ bajillion game losing streak against the Dodgers is now over … a streak that started because Adam Hamari ejected Noah Syndergaard from a baseball game. May Chase Utley find grain beetles in his batting gloves.

Today’s Hate List