VOTE: What do you think of the Islanders new third jerseys?

Feb 5, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) stands for the Nation Anthem before the game against the Nashville Predators at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Like most secrets these days, they don’t stay secret for too long.

Over the holiday weekend, the team’s design for a new third jersey this season leaked on Twitter and was confirmed to be the real design on Sunday by Sportslogos.net. The new look is somewhat similar to the team’s Stadium Series/third jerseys they used during the 2014-15 NHL season.

The new design isn’t perfect, but it is far better than previous attempts at a third jersey, which included the hideous black jerseys the team wore from 2011 through 2014. And it’s sure to receive a better reception than the controversial Brooklyn themed black jerseys the team sported during the first two years at Barclays Center.

