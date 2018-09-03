VOTE: What do you think of the Islanders new third jerseys?

Like most secrets these days, they don’t stay secret for too long.

Over the holiday weekend, the team’s design for a new third jersey this season leaked on Twitter and was confirmed to be the real design on Sunday by Sportslogos.net. The new look is somewhat similar to the team’s Stadium Series/third jerseys they used during the 2014-15 NHL season.

PSA: I interrupt this College Football Saturday with the leaked #Isles third jersey. Anon source says this is the legit design. pic.twitter.com/5LIgrdMK7C — James Trotz (@TwoTurtleDuffs) September 2, 2018

The new design isn’t perfect, but it is far better than previous attempts at a third jersey, which included the hideous black jerseys the team wore from 2011 through 2014. And it’s sure to receive a better reception than the controversial Brooklyn themed black jerseys the team sported during the first two years at Barclays Center.