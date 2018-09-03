Watch: Fans burn Nike apparel to protest Colin Kaepernick's new deal

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in a game since the 2016 season, but he just got paid in a big way.
Kaep was re-signed by Nike in the form of an endorsement deal, which turned out to be very lucrative. It’s reported to be a “star deal,” so he’ll be making millions of dollars, and will also get royalties on some of the apparel sales, just like current NFL stars get.
The news of the deal — which, interestingly enough, broke on the “news dump” known as Labor Day — shook up the Twitterverse. Some users showed support for Kaep, while others proclaimed their disdain over the deal.
There were cut socks.
…And Nike apparel being burned.
It’s interesting that Nike is compensating Kaep that well, given the fact that it’s unlikely he’ll play in the NFL again.
