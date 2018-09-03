Watch: Fans burn Nike apparel to protest Colin Kaepernick's new deal

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in a game since the 2016 season, but he just got paid in a big way.

Kaep was re-signed by Nike in the form of an endorsement deal, which turned out to be very lucrative. It’s reported to be a “star deal,” so he’ll be making millions of dollars, and will also get royalties on some of the apparel sales, just like current NFL stars get.

Details on Kaepernick and #Nike: – It’s wide endorsement. He’s going to have his own branded line. Shoes, shirts, jerseys, etc. There will be Kaepernick apparel. – Contract is a “star” deal on par with a top end #NFL player. Millions per year. Star deals also include royalties. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 3, 2018

The news of the deal — which, interestingly enough, broke on the “news dump” known as Labor Day — shook up the Twitterverse. Some users showed support for Kaep, while others proclaimed their disdain over the deal.

There were cut socks.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

…And Nike apparel being burned.

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

It’s interesting that Nike is compensating Kaep that well, given the fact that it’s unlikely he’ll play in the NFL again.