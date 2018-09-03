Westchester Knicks Release 2018-19 Schedule

The Westchester Knicks’ fifth season is one step closer to tipping off. The team released their 50-game schedule for the 2018-19 season with the home opener taking place in early November. The Knicks will take on the newest team, Capital City Go-Go, three times during their inaugural season.

Let’s break down the Westchester Knicks’ schedule for the 2018-19 season.

Season Opener

Westchester will kick off their season against their division foe, Maine Red Claws. The Knicks faced the Red Claws four times last season and split the season series. Westchester is 2-1 in the previous three season openers.

Battle of the ‘Burbs

There’s a level excitement when the two New York G League teams square off. The Westchester Knicks’ first match-up against the Long Island Nets didn’t happen until late December last season, but their first game will happen much earlier this season. The two teams will face off in the second game of the season at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Knicks and Nets split the season series, 2-2, last season.

Home Opener

After starting the season on the road against Maine and Long Island, the Westchester Knicks will host the Delaware Blue Coats on November 6 in the team’s home opener. Westchester went 3-1 against Delaware last season.

Expansion Team

For the fifth consecutive season, the NBA G League will see a new team enter the league. The Westchester Knicks will take on the Capital City Go-Go three times this season. Their first meeting will take place at the Westchester County Center on December 27 and the two teams will meet again on January 6 in Westchester. The Knicks and Go-Go’s final meeting of the season will be on February 12 in the Nation’s Capital.

Division Match-ups

The Westchester Knicks had many tough battles against their division foes last season—2-2 against the Raptors 905, Maine Red Claws and Long Island Nets —and that trend could continue this season. The Knicks will face each division team four times (two home and away games).

Westchester will face off against Long Island on November 3 (away), November 20 (home), February 9 (home), and March 16 (away). The Knicks will battle Maine on November 2 (away), February 20 (home), March 10 (away), and March 21 (home). Westchester will square off against the Raptors 905 on November 8 (home), January 4 (away), January 23 (away), and January 28 (home).

G League Showcase

The week of December 16 is blank on the team’s schedule, while the Canton Charge had December 19-22 listed as the G League Showcase. During the event, Westchester will have one “home” and “away” game. The Knicks’ opponents will be announced at a later date, but the team will likely face off against two Western Conference teams. 2 Ways & 10 Days reported the event will take place in Las Vegas.

West Coast Trip

The Westchester Knicks’ annual west coast road trip will take place in January. Instead of a four-game west coast trip like the previous two seasons, the team will take on three Western Conference teams in a six days. Westchester will take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on January 11 and the Salt Lake City Stars on January 14. The Knicks will wrap up their three-game skid against the Texas Legends on January 16.

School Day

The Westchester Knicks haven’t announced their promotional schedule for this season, but the Westchester Knicks will host the Windy City Bulls for School Day on March 7. The Knicks set an attendance record season during the event two years ago and had an action packed matinee last season.