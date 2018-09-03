NBA

Photos: Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics Games 3 and 4

The Washington Mystics are tied with the Atlanta Dream 2-2 in the WNBA Semi-Finals and will play on Tuesday on the road in a win-or-go-home Game 5 with the chance to go to the Finals against the winner of the Seattle Storm-Phoenix Mercury series. Hoop District was at GW’s Smith Center for Games 3 and 4 of the semi-finals series and captured some great pictures courtesy of Robert Banez.

First, here are our game recaps:

‘Scrappy’ Mystics go cold without Elena Delle Donne and fall to Dream in Game 3

‘Nice present’ Elena Delle Donne and ‘due’ Kristi Toliver help Mystics force Game 5

