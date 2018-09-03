WWE Hall Of Famer Lita To Compete At 'Evolution'

The all-women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, has a new match. WWE Hall of Famer Lita will be returning to compete for the first time in over a decade. Well, unless you count the intergender match she had against Heath Slater at Raw 1000.

Over the years, Lita has made sporadic appearances on WWE programming which included joining Jim Ross on commentary for the first Mae Young Classic.

However, she has not competed since a match at the 2006 Survivor Series. Her opponent that night will be the same woman she will battle at Evolution, Mickie James.

Lita lost to James at that Survivor Series in somewhat humiliating fashion. After the loss, she had all of her belongings “sold” to members of the audience by Cryme Tyme.

It was a bitter end for Lita who at one point, was as popular as just about anyone one the roster, male or female, during the Attitude Era.

This will be a perfect opportunity for her to come back and create a better ending to what was otherwise a terrific career. In addition, the potential for a great backstory is there should WWE choose to take that route.

James is still an active competitor and along with Natalya, is likely one of the women who is most looked up to within the women’s locker room.

It was reported earlier that WWE was having a tough time selling tickets to the Evolution event in Uniondale, New York. But now that Lita has joined Trish Stratus on the card, perhaps that will change.