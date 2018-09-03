WWE Reportedly Struggling To Sell Tickets For 'Evolution' Pay-Per-View

WWE’s first all-women’s pay-per-view is coming on Sunday, October 28. Evolution promises to bring together the best talent of yesterday and today, including all four women’s champions, on the same night.

This will definitely be an historic occasion for Vince McMahon’s company. Longtime fans are surely happy to see the women of WWE finally get their moment to shine, as the Women’s Revolution has led to this very important moment in time.

But there may be some trouble on the horizon. According the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s Evolution event has yet to sell out. Nearly 11,000 seats are set for the show and those tickets may sell but the company evidently hoped for a much better response.

That is due of course to Evolution taking place in New York, but also because of the overall importance of the event. The female Superstars of WWE have come a long way over the past two years and Evolution is the culmination of their efforts.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Natalya, Asuka and of course Ronda Rousey, have all helped carry the division to the very heights of WWE. The women’s division has never looked better and more has been accomplished over the past couple of years than many fans likely dreamed possible.

Indeed the women of WWE have reached many milestones, including working main event matches on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live and pay-per-view. They’ve also been featured in many gimmick bouts usually reserved for the men’s division, including Money in the Bank and the Elimination Chamber.

But Evolution is the apex and while WWE has made the effort to get fans excited, that work seems to have not paid off just yet. The company is surely hoping that will change, even though only two matches have been announced so far.

Former Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss will face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and the winner of this year’s Mae Young Classic will be decided in the tournament final match.