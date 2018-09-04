9/4/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Mets (62-75) snapped a 12 game losing streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers (75-63) in dramatic fashion last night. Brandon Nimmo played the role of hero, launching a pinch hit three run homer in the ninth inning to lift the Mets to a 4-2 victory. The win knocked the Dodgers out of first place in the National League West, and the Mets will look to continue playing spoiler tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 10:10 pm at Dodger Stadium.
The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (5-8, 6.56 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas picked up his third consecutive win last Wednesday, allowing one run in 5.1 innings to defeat the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Rich Hill (6-5, 3.59 ERA). Hill was decent in his last start, giving up three runs in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday, but got stuck with his fifth loss of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- CF Austin Jackson
- 2B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Jay Bruce
- C Kevin Plawecki
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- SP Jason Vargas
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas is 2-2 with a 4.39 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers.
- Hill was hit hard by the Mets in New York on June 24th, giving up four runs in five innings, but was spared a loss in a game the Dodgers went on to win 8-7.
- Brandon Nimmo will get a start tonight after delivering the game winning homer yesterday. Nimmo will bat eighth and start in right field, allowing Jay Bruce to play first base.
- Jeff McNeil will sit with a lefty on the mound today. Wilmer Flores will start at second base and bat third.
- David Freese is 7 for 12 with a double, two homers, and three RBI’s in his career against Vargas.
- Flores is 3 for 9 with two doubles, a home run, and two RBI’s in his career against Hill.
