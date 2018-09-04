9/4/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Mets (62-75) snapped a 12 game losing streak against the Los Angeles Dodgers (75-63) in dramatic fashion last night. Brandon Nimmo played the role of hero, launching a pinch hit three run homer in the ninth inning to lift the Mets to a 4-2 victory. The win knocked the Dodgers out of first place in the National League West, and the Mets will look to continue playing spoiler tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 10:10 pm at Dodger Stadium.

The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (5-8, 6.56 ERA) to the mound tonight. Vargas picked up his third consecutive win last Wednesday, allowing one run in 5.1 innings to defeat the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Rich Hill (6-5, 3.59 ERA). Hill was decent in his last start, giving up three runs in five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday, but got stuck with his fifth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario CF Austin Jackson 2B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier 1B Jay Bruce C Kevin Plawecki RF Brandon Nimmo SP Jason Vargas

Pre-Game Notes: