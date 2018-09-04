Capitals' Stanley Cup keg stands may prevent other NHL teams from doing so

The Washington Capitals, like the Philadelphia Eagles, won their first title in franchise history in 2018.

And they still haven’t stopped celebrating.

As soon as the team arrived back to Washington D.C. from Las Vegas, the city was lit. Capitals players partied all over D.C. with the Cup en tow, and they did plenty of keg stands with the large piece of hardware as well. You can check out some of the best ones below.

The Caps have been up there with the 2013 Blackhawks in terms of drunken celebrating, and apparently, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Philip Pritchard, one of the keepers of the Stanley Cup, recently came out and said he has warned a number of Capitals players against doing keg stands with the trophy.

“We ask them politely not to do it,” Pritchard said, via Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post. “…We’re trying to preserve the history of the Stanley Cup. We don’t want any unnecessary damage to it or a person, in case they drop the person or he presses too hard or something.”

The article goes on to state that keg stands with the Cup may be prohibited in the future, which seems a bit extreme. The players should be allowed to celebrate as they see fit — they earned that right, and then some.