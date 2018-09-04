Dunkin Donuts mistakingly sends Eagles Super Bowl cups to Boston locations

Patriots fans just can’t move on from the brutal loss in Super Bowl 52, no matter how hard they try.

They say that time heals all, and the six months that have taken place since the Patriots lost to the Eagles in the big game were helpful in letting the wound that was left by the defeat heal. Fans were finally able to move on, and were looking forward to the 2018 season.

But Dunkin Donuts, which happens to be very popular in the Boston area, couldn’t help but remind them of the loss, in a pretty brutal way.

Apparently, they were looking to serve NFL fans Super Bowl Champions-themed cups. The problem was that the cups were shipped to Boston, not Philadelphia. The result was a number of angry Patriots fans.

The good news for Dunkin Donuts is that it’s unlikely Patriots fans will stop drinking their coffee anytime soon, but they may want to do a better job managing where their items are shipped to.

[Photo credit: The Sun Chronicle]