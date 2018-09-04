Fighters of the Week

1. Virna Jandiroba: Aaaaand still Invicta strawweight champion after a swift armbar put away Janaisa Morandin in the main event of Invicta 31.

2. Soren Back: Well…they can’t all be Conor McGregor, and that’s about it for Paddy Pimblett’s hype train. Back claimed the vacant Cage Warriors lightweight championship in the main event of CWFC 96.

3. Jonas Billstein: The Cage Warriors middleweight crown was also up for grabs and needed a home, and Billstein was more than happy to provide it, taking less than a round to slap on a rear-naked choke of Mick Stanton.

4. Smealinho Rama/Bazigit Atajev/Alexandre Bezerra/Handesson Ferreira: Earned wins to either work their way into the PFL playoffs, or improve their standings.

5. Ryan Garcia: On Facebook Watch, Garcia narrowly emerged with a majority decision win over Carlos Morales to stay undefeated and a possible name in the lightweight division.

6. Thomas Oosthuizen: In the Klowd main event, Oosthuizen improved to 28-1-2, and at only 30 years old, he made a successful cruiserweight debut, and we are slowly making our way to another tournament.

7. Pearl Gonzalez: Put on a fantastic performance in the co-main of Invicta 31, then cut a fire promo after her win.

8. Melvin Lopez: Claimed the vacant WBA-NABA bantamweight title with a UD win over Jose Maria Cardenas, and in doing so, became in striking distance of either Naoya Inoue or Ryan Burnett’s WBA straps, if he can get to them before the next World Boxing Super Series.

9. Tomoya Tokoyama/Yuya/Hiroki Suzuki/Shizuka/Chan Lee/Takanashi Miho: The winners of KHAOS’s ROYAL super featherweight and women’s atomweight tournament.

10. Tyrone Sprong: The King of the Ring and kickboxing world champ improved to 12-0 and 12 knockouts over the weekend in Florida. With how shallow cruiserweight is, someone like Sprong would be a godsend for the division to incorporate.

11. Lei Wang: The Chinese amateur standout made his pro debut and earned a fifth-round KO in Beijing.

12. Miranda Maverick: That’s now 4-1 for Maverick, all in Invicta, and is probably one win away from a flyweight title shot.

13. Kay Hansen: The ever-rare elbow TKO for Invicta! I know Mallory Martin had one, also, but weight-missers don’t get shine here, nossir.

14. Kelly D’Angelo: With the UFC implimenting flyweight, only atomweight is unique to Invicta anymore, and every win counts to move towards a title shot.

15. Lisa Spangler: Took a splitpdecision over Shanna Young at Invicta 31.