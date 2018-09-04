Kevin Hart, Skip Bayless go at it over LeBron James debate (Video)

NBA fans recently witnessed what it was like when two of the bigger talking heads in sports sat down for a debate.

For some reason, Laugh Out Loud Network elected to have Skip Bayless and Kevin Hart sit in ice tubs shirtless so they could talk about, well, whatever.

The two began speaking about why Bayless first decided to pursue journalism as a career, but unfortunately there was no mention of when the talking head lied about his “prestigious” high school basketball career.

They did, however, talk about Bayless’ criticism of LeBron James, and it went like this.

KH: Why do you hate LeBron?!?!

SB: I like LeBron.

KH: You hate LeBron!

SB: I do not. I think he’s actually a very nice guy. In fact, I think he is too nice of a guy. I wish he had a little bit more basketball killer in him. I don’t think he has enough.

It’s unclear who first had the idea for pitting the two of them against each other while shirtless in ice tubs, but it really wasn’t a stroke of genius. In fact, quite the opposite.