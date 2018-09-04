Look: LeBron James shows off new LeBron 16 sneakers

LeBron James is moving out of his prime years, and given his choice to take his talents to Los Angeles, it’s starting to look like his movie career and shoe line are gaining importance in his life.

James recently flaunted a pair of LeBron 15s, which were made of solid gold, and were created to commemorate him joining the 30,000-point club.

It didn’t take long for the 16s to drop, either, as James showed off a pair of the mostly-white kicks on his Instagram story Monday.

They look simple and sleek, but still have a bit of flair to them.