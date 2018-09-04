Steve Kerr likens Roger Federer to Stephen Curry in US Open interview (Video)

Roger Federer is one of the greatest athletes of this generation, and many believe him to be the GOAT of the tennis world.

Recently, Federer was compared to one of the most dynamic players in the NBA, Stephen Curry, by someone that knows him extremely well. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr drew some comparisons between Federer and Curry during an interview at the US Open on Sunday night.

Kerr’s main argument is that the two are both extremely cool under pressure, and that the game isn’t too big for them, which he stated during Federer’s match against John Millman.

"Who he reminds me of actually is Steph Curry … He's just cool. Just like Steph." —Steve Kerr on Roger Federer at the US Open pic.twitter.com/fkzm6Nwf3g — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2018

That interview proved to be bad luck for Federer, who went on to lose the next three sets, and the match.