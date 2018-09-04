Tuesday’s Viewing Picks

Fang's Bites

All Times Eastern

College Football
B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2018 — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2018 — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Gold and Black Days: Inside Purdue Training Camp 2018 — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball
Women’s
Missouri State at Kansas State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.
Texas State at Rice — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Cycling
Vuelta a España
Stage 10: Salamanca to Bermillo de Sayaga — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Golf
World Long Drive Championship, WinStar World Casino & Resort, Thackerville, OK
Men’s Open Division Round of 16 & Masters Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Golf Central Special: Ryder Cup News Conference — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

MLB
American League
Kansas City at Cleveland — Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Texas — FS1, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/WGN, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston — Fox Sports North/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 10 p.m.
New York Yankees at Oakland — MLB Network/YES/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington — Fox Sports Midwest/MASN, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona — MLB Network/Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers — SNY/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague
Boston at Atlanta — NESN/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
Glory Road: Dirt Roots — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Players Only: Jason Kidd & Grant Hill Hall of Fame Conversation —. NBA TV, 8 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL Power Rankings — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL GameDay: Season Preview — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Inside the NFL: Season Preview (season premiere) — Showtime, 9 p.m.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns (season finale) — HBO, 10 p.m.

NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Lord Stanley’s Summer: 2008 — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer
Women’s International Friendly, Avaya Stadium, San Jose, CA
United States vs. Chile — ESPN2/Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

The Turkish SuperLig Hour — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Campus Eats: Brunch (season premiere) — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis
U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, noon
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the U.S. Open — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Track & Field
IAAF World Challenge, Sports Park Mladost, Zagreb, Croatia
Day 2 — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs
Semifinals
Game 5: Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream — ESPN2, 8 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Game 5: Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm — ESPNews/NBA TV, 10 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

