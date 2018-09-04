Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)

74″ reach, 42″ leg reach, Orthodox

April 7, 1982

Record

18-3-1 (UFC: 8-2-1)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Two-time All-American NCAA wrestler

Championships Held

UFC Welterweight Champion: 2016-present (three successful title defenses)

Strengths

– fantastic MMA wrestler

– very experienced

– explosive athlete

– knockout power in his hands

– third most knockdowns landed (9) among current welterweights

– long reach (arm & legs) relative to his height

– very well coached

– smart, cerebral fighter

– best takedown defense in UFC history (stuffs 97.6% takedown attempts)

– very good significant striking defense (second best among active welterweights)

– very durable – only been finished once

– extensive championship experience

Weaknesses

– short for a welterweight

– getting old for a fighter

– coming off of a long break due to shoulder surgery

– has become a bit of a “points” fighter – fighting to win decisions

– doesn’t land many strikes

– doesn’t look for many submissions

– hard to finish, but has been KO’d before

Synopsis

While he hasn’t gotten over huge with fans, T-Wood is in the discussion (after GSP) as the best welterweight of all-time.