MMA Manifesto

Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 29: Tyron Woodley (black shorts) fights Demian Maia of Brazil in the Welterweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
74″ reach, 42″ leg reach, Orthodox
April 7, 1982

Record

18-3-1 (UFC: 8-2-1)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two-time All-American NCAA wrestler

 

Championships Held

UFC Welterweight Champion: 2016-present (three successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– fantastic MMA wrestler
– very experienced
– explosive athlete
– knockout power in his hands
– third most knockdowns landed (9) among current welterweights
– long reach (arm & legs) relative to his height
– very well coached
– smart, cerebral fighter
– best takedown defense in UFC history (stuffs 97.6% takedown attempts)
– very good significant striking defense (second best among active welterweights)
– very durable – only been finished once
– extensive championship experience

 

Weaknesses

– short for a welterweight
– getting old for a fighter
– coming off of a long break due to shoulder surgery
– has become a bit of a “points” fighter – fighting to win decisions
– doesn’t land many strikes
– doesn’t look for many submissions
– hard to finish, but has been KO’d before

 

Synopsis

While he hasn’t gotten over huge with fans, T-Wood is in the discussion (after GSP) as the best welterweight of all-time.

 

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

12hr

Mets 12hr ago

When Justin Turner hit an early home run of Jacob deGrom on Monday, it took away his margin of error for the night. It could have all gone (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home