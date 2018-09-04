Tyron Woodley Scouting Report
Vitals
5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
74″ reach, 42″ leg reach, Orthodox
April 7, 1982
Record
18-3-1 (UFC: 8-2-1)
Current Streak
2 straight wins
Training
Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two-time All-American NCAA wrestler
Championships Held
UFC Welterweight Champion: 2016-present (three successful title defenses)
Strengths
– fantastic MMA wrestler
– very experienced
– explosive athlete
– knockout power in his hands
– third most knockdowns landed (9) among current welterweights
– long reach (arm & legs) relative to his height
– very well coached
– smart, cerebral fighter
– best takedown defense in UFC history (stuffs 97.6% takedown attempts)
– very good significant striking defense (second best among active welterweights)
– very durable – only been finished once
– extensive championship experience
Weaknesses
– short for a welterweight
– getting old for a fighter
– coming off of a long break due to shoulder surgery
– has become a bit of a “points” fighter – fighting to win decisions
– doesn’t land many strikes
– doesn’t look for many submissions
– hard to finish, but has been KO’d before
Synopsis
While he hasn’t gotten over huge with fans, T-Wood is in the discussion (after GSP) as the best welterweight of all-time.
