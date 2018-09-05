9/5/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

After a solid string of starts for the New York Mets (62-76), Jason Vargas crashed back to earth last night. Vargas couldn’t get out of the fourth inning of what became an 11-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-63), who proceeded to pummel the Mets’ bullpen after Vargas’ departure. The two teams have now split the first two games of the three game set and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:35 pm at Dodger Stadium.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (9-7, 3.37 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler pitched well again in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against the San Francisco Giants last Friday, but got stuck with a loss when the Mets were shut out in a 7-0 loss. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-1, 2.24 ERA), the third consecutive southpaw the Mets have seen in this series. Ryu was also strong in his last start, giving up two runs in seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Dodgers went on to win 3-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Wilmer Flores 3B Todd Frazier LF Michael Conforto CF Austin Jackson C Kevin Plawecki RF Brandon Nimmo SP Zack Wheeler

Pre-Game Notes: