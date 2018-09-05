Akiem Hicks takes shot at Packers: I know they 'can't block Khalil Mack'

It’s never easy going up against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense, but the Bears will now be able to do so with one of the best defenders in the league rushing the two-time MVP.

The Bears traded the house to acquire Khalil Mack — in the form of two first-round draft picks — and he’ll be out there for the team in their Week 1 matchup in Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

And Mack, as dominant as he is, is a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. He has made a habit of beating both the best offensive linemen in the league, as well as double teams, which is why new teammate Akiem Hicks doesn’t think the Packers can contain him.

“I know those five guys can’t block Khalil Mack,” Hicks said, via Packers.com.

In the Packers’ defense, very few offensive lines can block Mack, if any. Green Bay will need to adjust their scheme to run away from Mack, and also ensure that Rodgers gets the ball out of his hands quickly.