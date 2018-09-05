College Football Viewing Picks for Week 2: 09/08/2018

All Times Eastern
Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV
Announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports
Studio and Pregame Shows
College GameDay live from Texas A&M University, College Station, TX — ESPN, 9 a.m.
B1G Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC — SEC Nation, 10 a.m.
This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11:30 a.m.
Fox College Football Pregame — Fox, 12:30 p.m.
The Pregame live from Stanford University, Stanford, CA — Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.
B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — Check Your Local Listings, 3 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews/ESPNU, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 4:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)
Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
noon
Arizona at Houston — ABC/ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Paul Carcaterra)
Georgia Tech at South Florida — ABC/ESPN2 (Adam Amin/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)
Towson at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra
Eastern Michigan at Purdue — Big Ten Network
New Mexico at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network
Liberty at Army — CBS Sports Network
Mississippi State at Kansas State — ESPN (Mark Jones/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)
Duke at Northwestern — ESPNU (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Olivia Decker)
Western Michigan at Michigan — FS1
Nevada at Vanderbilt — SEC Network (Dave Neal/DJ Shockley//Dawn Davenport)
12:30 p.m.
Georgia State at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net
Campbell at Georgetown — Stadium on Facebook
1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College — ACC Network Extra
UCLA at Oklahoma — Fox
Albany at URI — Fox College Sports Atlantic
2 p.m.
Willliam & Mary at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra
Air Force at Florida Atlantic — CBS on Facebook
Dayton at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+
Portland State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon (Roxy Bernstein/Anthony Herron//Lewis Johnson)
3 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth — ESPN+
Northern Colorado at South Dakota — ESPN+
Sacred Heart at Bucknell — Stadium
3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nebraska — ABC (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)
Wagner at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra
Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network
Georgia at South Carolina — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jamie Erdahl)
Memphis at Navy — CBS Sports Network
Arkansas State at Alabama — ESPN2 (Kevin Brown/Andrew Ware//Alex Corddry)
North Carolina at East Carolina — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)
Buffalo at Temple — ESPN3
Lafayette at Delaware — ESPN3
Howard at Kent State — ESPN+
Kansas at Central Michigan — ESPN+
Morgan State at Akron — ESPN+
Ball State at Notre Dame — NBC (Mike Tirico/Doug Flutie//Kathryn Tappen)
4 p.m.
Virginia-Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman — ESPN3 or ESPN+
Iowa State at Iowa — Fox
Lamar at Texas Tech —- Fox Sports Net
East Tennessee State at Tennessee — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Matt Stinchcomb//Kris Budden)
Southern Illinois at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus (Mike Morgan/John Congemi//Alyssa Lang)
5 p.m.
Iowa State at Iowa — Fox
North Dakota at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington (Ted Robinson/Yogi Roth//Jill Savage)
Western New Mexico at Idaho — Pluto TV
6 p.m.
Savannah State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra (Drew Fellios/Forrest Conoly)
Jacksonville at Mercer — ESPN3
Chattanooga at The Citadel — ESPN+
South Carolina State at Central Florida — ESPN3 (Eric Rothman/Doug Graber)
Appalachian State at Charlotte — ESPN+
Maryland at Bowling Green — ESPN+
Mount St. Joseph’s at Morehead State — ESPN+
UMass at Georgia Southern — ESPN+
Virginia Military Institute at Wofford — ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina A&T — ESPN3 or ESPN+
James Madison at Norfolk State — ESPN3 or ESPN+
St. Augustine’s at North Carolina Central — ESPN3 or ESPN+
6:30 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Marshall — ESPN+
7 p.m.
Indiana State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra (Jim Barbar/John Gregory)
Baylor at Texas-San Antonio — CBS on Facebook
McNeese State at Houston Baptist — Eleven Sports
Clemson at Texas A&M — ESPN (Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)
Southeastern Louisiana at LSU — ESPN2 (Anish Shroff/Ray Bentley//Roddy Jones)
Wyoming at Missouri — ESPNU (Dave Lamont/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)
Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi — ESPN3
Texas Southern at Texas State — ESPN3
Florida A&M at Troy — ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+
Montana State at South Dakota State — ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Sam Houston State — ESPN+
Presbyterian at Austin Peay — ESPN+
Southern at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+
Tarleton State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+
Tennessee-Martin at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+
UAB at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+
7:20 p.m.
Samford at Florida State — ACC Network
7:30 p.m.
Florida International at Old Dominion — beIN Sports
Virginia at Indiana — Big Ten Network
Western Illinois at Illinois — Big Ten Network
Arkansas at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network
Utah at Northern Illinois — ESPNews (Bill Roth/Mike Golic, Jr.)
Eastern Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN+/NBC Sports Chicago Plus
Incarnate Word at North Texas — ESPN+
Maine at Western Kentucky — ESPN+
Fresno State at Minnesota — FS1
Kentucky at Florida — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)
Alabama State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus (Mark Neely/Barrett Jones//Taylor Davis)
8 p.m.
Penn State at Pittsburgh — ABC (Sean McDonough/Rodd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)
Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) at Paul Brown Stadium — ESPN3
Nicholls State at Tulane — ESPN3
South Alabama at Oklahoma State — Fox Sports Net
Tulsa at Texas — Longhorn Network (Lowell Galindo/Ahmad Brooks//Jen Lada)
Southern Utah at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon (JB Long/Jeremy Bloom)
New Mexico State at Utah State — Stadium on Facebook
8:30 p.m.
USC at Stanford — Fox
9 p.m.
Texas-El Paso at UNLV — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Mountain West Network
Weber State at Cal Poly — Pluto TV
10 p.m.
San Diego at Cal-Davis — Pluto TV
10:15 p.m.
Cal at BYU — ESPN2 (Roy Philpott/Tom Ramsey)
UConn at Boise State — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/Kirk Morrison)
10:45 p.m.
Michigan State at Arizona State — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)
11 p.m.
San Jose State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington (Guy Haberman/Ryan Leaf//Cindy Brunson)
midnight
Rice at Hawaii — Spectrum SportsNet Hawaii PPV/Stadium (outside Hawaii)
Comments