College Football Viewing Picks for Week 2: 09/08/2018

All Times Eastern

Schedule courtesy Matt’s College Sports on TV

Announcing assignments courtesy Eye on Sky and Air Sports

Studio and Pregame Shows

College GameDay live from Texas A&M University, College Station, TX — ESPN, 9 a.m.

B1G Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC — SEC Nation, 10 a.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

FS1 College Football Pregame — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Fox College Football Pregame — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

The Pregame live from Stanford University, Stanford, CA — Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

B1G Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — Check Your Local Listings, 3 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNews/ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Fox College Football Extra — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ABC, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

ESPN Goal Line — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

B1G Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 Final Score — Pac-12 Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

noon

Arizona at Houston — ABC/ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Brian Griese//Paul Carcaterra)

Georgia Tech at South Florida — ABC/ESPN2 (Adam Amin/Rod Gilmore//Quint Kessenich)

Towson at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra

Eastern Michigan at Purdue — Big Ten Network

New Mexico at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network

Liberty at Army — CBS Sports Network

Mississippi State at Kansas State — ESPN (Mark Jones/Dusty Dvoracek//Molly McGrath)

Duke at Northwestern — ESPNU (Jason Benetti/Kelly Stouffer//Olivia Decker)

Western Michigan at Michigan — FS1

Nevada at Vanderbilt — SEC Network (Dave Neal/DJ Shockley//Dawn Davenport)

12:30 p.m.

Georgia State at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net

Campbell at Georgetown — Stadium on Facebook

1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston College — ACC Network Extra

UCLA at Oklahoma — Fox

Albany at URI — Fox College Sports Atlantic

2 p.m.

Willliam & Mary at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra

Air Force at Florida Atlantic — CBS on Facebook

Dayton at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+

Portland State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon (Roxy Bernstein/Anthony Herron//Lewis Johnson)

3 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth — ESPN+

Northern Colorado at South Dakota — ESPN+

Sacred Heart at Bucknell — Stadium

3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska — ABC (Bob Wischusen/Brock Huard//Allison Williams)

Wagner at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra

Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network

Georgia at South Carolina — CBS (Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jamie Erdahl)

Memphis at Navy — CBS Sports Network

Arkansas State at Alabama — ESPN2 (Kevin Brown/Andrew Ware//Alex Corddry)

North Carolina at East Carolina — ESPNU (Mike Corey/Rene Ingoglia)

Buffalo at Temple — ESPN3

Lafayette at Delaware — ESPN3

Howard at Kent State — ESPN+

Kansas at Central Michigan — ESPN+

Morgan State at Akron — ESPN+

Ball State at Notre Dame — NBC (Mike Tirico/Doug Flutie//Kathryn Tappen)

4 p.m.

Virginia-Lynchburg at Bethune-Cookman — ESPN3 or ESPN+

Iowa State at Iowa — Fox

Lamar at Texas Tech —- Fox Sports Net

East Tennessee State at Tennessee — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Matt Stinchcomb//Kris Budden)

Southern Illinois at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus (Mike Morgan/John Congemi//Alyssa Lang)

5 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa — Fox

North Dakota at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington (Ted Robinson/Yogi Roth//Jill Savage)

Western New Mexico at Idaho — Pluto TV

6 p.m.

Savannah State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra (Drew Fellios/Forrest Conoly)

Jacksonville at Mercer — ESPN3

Chattanooga at The Citadel — ESPN+

South Carolina State at Central Florida — ESPN3 (Eric Rothman/Doug Graber)

Appalachian State at Charlotte — ESPN+

Maryland at Bowling Green — ESPN+

Mount St. Joseph’s at Morehead State — ESPN+

UMass at Georgia Southern — ESPN+

Virginia Military Institute at Wofford — ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina A&T — ESPN3 or ESPN+

James Madison at Norfolk State — ESPN3 or ESPN+

St. Augustine’s at North Carolina Central — ESPN3 or ESPN+

6:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Marshall — ESPN+

7 p.m.

Indiana State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra (Jim Barbar/John Gregory)

Baylor at Texas-San Antonio — CBS on Facebook

McNeese State at Houston Baptist — Eleven Sports

Clemson at Texas A&M — ESPN (Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit//Maria Taylor)

Southeastern Louisiana at LSU — ESPN2 (Anish Shroff/Ray Bentley//Roddy Jones)

Wyoming at Missouri — ESPNU (Dave Lamont/Anthony Becht//Rocky Boiman)

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Mississippi — ESPN3

Texas Southern at Texas State — ESPN3

Florida A&M at Troy — ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+

Montana State at South Dakota State — ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Sam Houston State — ESPN+

Presbyterian at Austin Peay — ESPN+

Southern at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+

Tarleton State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+

Tennessee-Martin at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+

UAB at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+

7:20 p.m.

Samford at Florida State — ACC Network

7:30 p.m.

Florida International at Old Dominion — beIN Sports

Virginia at Indiana — Big Ten Network

Western Illinois at Illinois — Big Ten Network

Arkansas at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network

Utah at Northern Illinois — ESPNews (Bill Roth/Mike Golic, Jr.)

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State — ESPN+/NBC Sports Chicago Plus

Incarnate Word at North Texas — ESPN+

Maine at Western Kentucky — ESPN+

Fresno State at Minnesota — FS1

Kentucky at Florida — SEC Network (Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic)

Alabama State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus (Mark Neely/Barrett Jones//Taylor Davis)

8 p.m.

Penn State at Pittsburgh — ABC (Sean McDonough/Rodd Blackledge//Holly Rowe)

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) at Paul Brown Stadium — ESPN3

Nicholls State at Tulane — ESPN3

South Alabama at Oklahoma State — Fox Sports Net

Tulsa at Texas — Longhorn Network (Lowell Galindo/Ahmad Brooks//Jen Lada)

Southern Utah at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon (JB Long/Jeremy Bloom)

New Mexico State at Utah State — Stadium on Facebook

8:30 p.m.

USC at Stanford — Fox

9 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at UNLV — AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Mountain West Network

Weber State at Cal Poly — Pluto TV

10 p.m.

San Diego at Cal-Davis — Pluto TV

10:15 p.m.

Cal at BYU — ESPN2 (Roy Philpott/Tom Ramsey)

UConn at Boise State — ESPNU (Mike Couzens/Kirk Morrison)

10:45 p.m.

Michigan State at Arizona State — ESPN (Dave Pasch/Greg McElroy//Tom Luginbill)

11 p.m.

San Jose State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington (Guy Haberman/Ryan Leaf//Cindy Brunson)

midnight

Rice at Hawaii — Spectrum SportsNet Hawaii PPV/Stadium (outside Hawaii)