Dwyane Wade crashes local pickup game, dominates (Video)

The NBA offseason takes place over the summer, which is appropriate, as that’s when a lot of pickup games occur.

NBA players are known to organize some epic pickup games involving guys who play in the league, resulting in “superteams” of sorts, and some great highlight-reel video clips for fans to enjoy.

Other players such as Joel Embiid prefer to play against amateur competition, so they can dunk all over their poor opponents.

Dwyane Wade appears to feel the same, as he recently showed up to a pickup game, and he dribbled circles around his opposition. Also, he threw down a pretty epic dunk, as you can see below.

Wade living his best life, schooling the local hoopers after a workout 🙃 (via @swishcultures, chrisjohnsonhoops/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/xsH6rKfUmh — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) September 5, 2018

D-Wade is still ballin, and we love it.