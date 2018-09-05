Exclusive: Legendary WCW Manager Col. Robert Parker Reveals Which Person Was A Bully Backstage

After nearly 50 years in the business, Colonel Robert Parker is still showing his passion for the business by continuing his dastardly managerial skills for the Major League Wrestling (MLW) promotion. While Col. Parker started out wrestling for many years as Robert Fuller, his popularity truly started to shine when he became a manager.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Col. Parker on a recent episode of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to discuss the upcoming MLW War Games event.

Col. Parker stated that he has managed more Hall of Famers than anyone else. While this is typical for a heel manager to say, Parker has indeed managed a list of current WWE HOFers including Steve Austin, Booker T, Terry Funk, Mick Foley, and Arn Anderson.

After spending over 20 years as a competitor, Robert Fuller became Colonel Robert Parker. Parker explained how this transition happened from wrestler to manager.

“I started Sid in the business, so he kind of owed me one, and he asked me if I would like to go to Atlanta with him to WCW as the Colonel manager,” said Parker. “I said, ‘whoa, what a great idea!’ Grab a white suit, a white hat, stick a cigar in my mouth, Foghorn Leghorn a little bit, and make it work… it was the greatest years I had in my life.”

Sid only stayed in WCW for six months following being managed by Parker. However, Parker jumped right into managing Steve Austin, followed by a host of other talent.

During his time in WCW, Parker stated that “everybody pretty much got along.” However, there was one particular person he mentioned who was a bully backstage.

“Vader was in WCW when I was there, and he was the hometown bully. They just really didn’t like getting in the ring with him that much, particularly the TV talent that had to work with him… I was there in a couple of instances in WCW with Vader that didn’t work well and I saw a couple of fights back in the dressing room. “That’s not something you see very much of, but if you get the right crew together, the guys are all tough, they’re all in the daggum gym everyday and all steroided up as far as not steroids but that aggressive trait that you get with doing the job that we do.”

On this date in 1994, Col Parker's Stud Stable readied themselves for the War Games by taking on the Armstrong Brothers on #WCW Saturday Night.https://t.co/BPxFmORHDs pic.twitter.com/ZOJxF7HGx3 — Monsoon Classic (@Monsoon_Classic) August 20, 2018

Parker was a part of the 1994 War Games match, as he “wound up in the ring with Dusty [Rhodes] with a figure four on me and the Nasty Boys taking turns dropping elbows on me.” Parker added that the figure four “is not a move that you can do without some pain,” and the 1994 War Games match is a night that he will never forget.

War Games scheduled for Thursday, September 6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. You can hear the full interview below.