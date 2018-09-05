Lonzo Ball states that he wasn't concerned by trade rumors

During the early portion of the offseason, there were some persistent trade rumors surrounding Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball but nothing truly came to fruition.

Despite all that chatter, Ball voiced during a recent episode of the Facebook series “Ball in the Family” that he was never truly concerned with any of those talks around his name. (h/t Josh Martin of Lonzo Wire)

There’s trade rumors every year… Athletes in general, you’re never really 100 percent safe. Wherever you’re at. Anything can happen, especially in the offseason, so all I can do is just make sure I’m ready to play at the best of my abilities.

In his first year in the league, Ball put up some solid all-around numbers with 10.2 points on 36 percent shooting from the floor and 30.5 percent from 3-point range along with 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per contest in 52 games played. This saw him record 24 double-digit scoring outputs along with 13 double-doubles and a pair of triple-doubles. However, he had his fair share of struggles with injury as he dealt with multiple leg injuries throughout the year.

In fact, this led to him having to undergo surgery arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair a nagging issue. There was some belief that the release of the injury was done at a time where his name was in the trade rumor mill that quickly quieted down after that point.

There hadn’t been much noise around Ball outside of the team possibly putting in him in trade talks with the Denver Nuggets, which didn’t get very far by any means over that brief time frame. Instead, the only noise at this point around him has been the slight change of his shooting form along with the notion that he will be ready to go by the start of training camp later this month.