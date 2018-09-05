Look: Bud Light reveals 'Philly Special' statue outside Lincoln Financial Field

Bud Light came through on its promise to erect a statue outside Lincoln Financial Field to commemorate the Eagles’ win over the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Fans had been waiting to see what the statue looks like, with Thursday’s season-opening game against the Falcons rapidly approaching. Well, we now know the answer to that question, and the statue looks pretty awesome.

It depicts Eagles head coach Doug Pederson holding a play sheet, talking to quarterback Nick Foles, and is supposed to be the exact moment the two elected to run the “Philly Special” in the second quarter of the game.

Bud Light certainly did a great job of capturing the moment that many believe was the most important play in the Eagles winning their first title in franchise history.