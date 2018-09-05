Look: Earl Thomas, looking miserable, ends holdout by reporting to practice

Seahawks fans can now breathe a bit easier heading into Week 1, as Earl Thomas’ holdout appears to have finally come to an end.

Le’Veon Bell still has yet to report to the Steelers, so he remains the lone ranger in that regard, as Thomas joined his teammates at the Seahawks facility on Wednesday.

And judging by the look on his face, he looked absolutely thrilled to be there. He also wrote about “disrespect” in the caption, so it appears he still has a chip on his shoulder.

The takeaway here is that teams/owners really do have all the leverage. Thomas lost money by holding out, and he gained, well, nothing. All it does is create added tension to the situation.