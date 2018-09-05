Netherlands Prepares for the Volleyball World Cup

For the first time in 16 years, the team from the Netherlands will be participating in the FIVB Volleyball World Championships. The Dutch are grouped with Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt and France and will play their first match against Canada on September 12, 2018.

Vermeulen had a lot to say about his team as they prepare for the competition.

“We are going to play the Belgians, another opponent with a different game,” said Vermeulen on their scheduled friendlies with Belgium on August 31 and September 1. We will also play against Argentina on September 6 and 8. Argentina are very strong opponents. They are absolutely among the top teams in the world. That will be a very good final test for us before the World Championship. It is very important in the preparation to play such match against strong opponents. It’s fantastic to play against such teams in front of your own audience. It’s also fantastic to see where we stand as a team before the World Championship.”

Needless to say, the entire tournament promises to be very exciting. However, it may be even more exciting for the Dutch as they have been out of the competition for so long. It would be great to see the team rise to the occasion and make some noise in the World Cup tournament.