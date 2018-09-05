Pittsburgh Pirates Wake Up Call: Hello...Kramer?

In our daily Wake-Up Call, we get you ready for the day with a complete look at all things Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yesterday, Pittsburgh Pirates fans saw the consummation of something they have wanted to see for a long time.

#Pirates fans get their wish, and Kevin Kramer is now with the big league club As is:

Tanner Anderson

Michael Feliz

Clay Holmes

Jordan Luplow

Ryan Lavarnway Buddy Boshers DFA'ed — Jason Rollison (@jrollisonpgh) September 4, 2018

Kevin Kramer is no top-flight can’t miss prospect. He’s not even a Top 100-level prospect. But to many, he represents an inflection point — along with Seinfeld keystone running mate Kevin Newman — for how many think about the Pirates’ ability to draft and develop players.

Kramer isn’t “toolsy.” His 40-grade power has translated into a higher than thought game power. His 50 grade hit tool from the left handed side of the plate might scream “utility-man” to most.

Yet there are many that clamored for his promotion as if it were the solution to all of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ problems. Kramer would certainly be a better option than Josh Harrison they said. They salivate at his increase in power, picturing what it would look like to a team desperate for offense over the past month.

The question remains: what type of player will the Pittsburgh Pirates’ number six prospect turn out to be?

It may be awhile before we have a definitive answer on that.

#Bucsin280

#RAISEIT #Pirates defeat the the #Reds 7-3. Musgrove went 6.1 innings, giving up 2 earned. 8 strikeouts. Nice dub for him. Pablo Reyes had a fun debut. He had 2 hits, including a double. Marte hit a home run. Polanco had 3 hits. He’s slugging an even .500 on the year. #BUCSin280 — Pirates Breakdown (@piratebreakdown) September 5, 2018

