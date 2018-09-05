The Daily Target 9/5/18

Last Night: Houston 5, Twins 2 – The Twins were unable to solve Jason Verlander, which isn’t a particular point of shame, and Kohl Stewart did fine for 5 innings after a rough first inning from Trevor May. Since the Twins are out of it, the big story will be Miguel Sano, who had to be carted off the field after an awkward slide. Hopefully, it was just like, a bruise or something, and he avoided serious injury.

MLB Trade Rumors: Initial X-Rays Negative Following Sano Leg Injury – It was just a bruise, and Miguel Sano avoided serious injury! So, silver lining: Miguel Sano was on base!