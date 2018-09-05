Touchdowns and Tangents: Colin Kaepernick, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey and more

Touchdowns and Tangents breaks down why Colin Kaepernick and Jalen Ramsey are both in the news again. Kenny and Pete share their insights on who got paid and didn’t get paid.

Trey Fraser from the Barbershop Sports Talk Podcast calls in to share some light on LeBron’s new show, Jamaican Bakeries, Barbershop culture and hosting a podcast with his best friend.

The TDT show has an all around positive vibe this week