Watch: Harry Maguire has funny reaction to getting nutmegged by England teammate

Harry Maguire is one of England’s young stars, and we project he’ll be helping to anchor their back line for quite some time.

But the 25-year-old, who is just entering his prime years, still has some lessons to learn — one of them being to play big, but keep his legs closed.

That was on display while training with his England national football team teammates on Wednesday, when he got perfectly nutmegged while participating in a “keep-away” drill.

His teammates seemed to find it funny — but he did not. Check out the reaction on his face afterward.

Classic.