Watch: Neymar mocks Cristiano Ronaldo's signature celebration

Neymar is known for being a bit of a jokester, and he recently poked some fun at one of the greatest footballers in the world.

There was a time when both he and Cristiano Ronaldo squared off multiple times per season in La Liga play, as members of Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the two stars have since taken their talents elsewhere.

Still, the two are often talked about in the same conversation, as they are both elite strikers, so it’s clear that Neymar hasn’t forgotten about Ronaldo. That was made clear during a recent training session, when Neymar trolled CR7 in front of his Brazil teammates. He was practicing a set piece at the time, and he drilled the ball into the upper-right quadrant of the net. Neymar then mocked Ronaldo’s signature goal celebration afterward, which drew some laughter from his teammates.

It was a bit odd that Neymar would go there, especially in practice, but he clearly had Ronaldo on his mind, for whatever reason.