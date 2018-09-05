Were WWE Officials Aware Of Chris Jericho's Appearance At 'All In'?

Chris Jericho shocked the pro wrestling world when he appeared at ALL IN on September 1. ALL IN was the wildly successful event promoted by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks which took place at the Sears Centre in Chicago.

Jericho was in the ring after Kenny Omega’s match with Penta El Zero. The lights went out in the arena and when they came back up, Y2J was in Penta’s gear. Jericho then attacked Omega and left him for dead in the middle of the ring. But did Jericho’s longtime boss know about this appearance beforehand?

According to SE Scoops (via PWInsider Elite Audio‘s Mike Johnson), WWE apparently had no idea that Jericho would be at ALL IN. Johnson received messages from individuals inside WWE as the angle was taking place, questioning if it was indeed Chris in the ring.

Johnson went on to say that Jericho’s work with New Japan Pro Wrestling has not negatively affected WWE officials thus far, meaning that Y2J may continue to push the envelope with other companies.

Jericho went on the record recently to say that he was open to working for Ring of Honor Wrestling or possibly even Impact Wrestling, provided the circumstances were right and the situation made sense. ALL IN evidently made sense, as he and Omega will have their rematch on Jericho’s cruise in late October.

That rematch is known as Alpha versus Omega II and will see Chris attempt to even the score against Kenny. The two men faced off at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4, in what many fans feel is the best match of Jericho’s career and possibly even the best match of the year.

Jericho is currently the IWGP Intercontinental champion but he has yet to defend the title since winning it on June 9. Jericho has not been officially announced for any upcoming dates with NJPW and there has also been no official word from Impact or ROH concerning Y2J.