Your Morning Dump... Where Ray Allen talks Hall of Fame induction

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.
Some Celtics have never forgiven Allen for what Garnett, Rondo and Pierce respectively describe as disloyalty, traitorousness and “betrayal.” In the immediate aftermath of Allen’s free-agent decision, Garnett said he lost Allen’s number and completely ignored his ex-teammate in the season opener.
In the years since, Garnett hosted a handful of members of the 2008 championship Celtics team to publicly bash Allen on his “Area 21” segment for TNT, and that team voted to exclude him from a cruise to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their title victory. Even in retirement, many of them can’t let it go.
If he wants to bury this narrative, Allen has done himself few favors by writing a book that shines a negative light on Rondo and spending his 42 birthday arguing with Celtics fans on Instagram.
Allen enters the Hall on Friday and, as you know, still has not mended his relationship with most of his 2008 teammates. The validity of Allen’s decision to leave Boston has been discussed a million times over, so I want to address a different elephant in the room: the hypocrisy of Boston’s fans. Be honest, you love how petty the NBA is these days. Russell Westbrook refusing to talk about Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid starting beef on Twitter, and other silliness has made the NBA a year-round spectacle. But, every now and then, a new Ray Allen headline rolls around and I see Celtics fans calling Kevin Garnett childish, or saying Allen is a snitch for airing out dirty laundry that’s been festering for a decade.
You don’t get to pick and choose what drama is fun and what’s not. I became Westbrook’s biggest fan after Durant left Oklahoma City and I haven’t wavered on my undying gratitude for what Garnett has done for Boston.
If you’re lukewarm on drama to begin with, you might agree with Doc Rivers’ sentiments over mine:
Here’s my verdict: Allen took trade rumors too personally. Danny Ainge notoriously has everybody on the trading block at all times, and Allen had no grounds to think he’d be an exception. If you remember when Johnny Damon left Boston to join the New York Yankees in 2005, then you know how the city feels about allies joining rivals. Allen joined a short list of champions who joined rivals, so that’s how he’ll be treated – like a rival.
On page 2, minor injury updates. Again.
Bonus Robert Williams:
With less than one month remaining until televised, professional, beautiful, five-on-five basketball, the light at the end of the tunnel shines brighter every day.
This one had me confused for a moment because I thought “you can’t tell anything” meant that you can’t tell if he’s ready to go, or still struggling, but it probably means that you can’t tell he was ever hurt to begin with, as Jay says.
More links:
NBC: When Ray Allen enters Hall of Fame he doesn’t expect a lot of congratulations from 2008 Celtics | MassLive: Doc Rivers, former Boston Celtics coach, hates seeing Ray Allen, ’08 Celtics split: “Ray won us a title”
Boston.com: Brad Stevens gives an update on the Celtics ahead of training camp | MassLive: Marcus Smart diving on floor after breaking hand gave Brad Stevens, Celtics ‘chills’
Comments