Your Morning Dump... Where Ray Allen talks Hall of Fame induction

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Yahoo

Allen enters the Hall on Friday and, as you know, still has not mended his relationship with most of his 2008 teammates. The validity of Allen’s decision to leave Boston has been discussed a million times over, so I want to address a different elephant in the room: the hypocrisy of Boston’s fans. Be honest, you love how petty the NBA is these days. Russell Westbrook refusing to talk about Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid starting beef on Twitter, and other silliness has made the NBA a year-round spectacle. But, every now and then, a new Ray Allen headline rolls around and I see Celtics fans calling Kevin Garnett childish, or saying Allen is a snitch for airing out dirty laundry that’s been festering for a decade.

You don’t get to pick and choose what drama is fun and what’s not. I became Westbrook’s biggest fan after Durant left Oklahoma City and I haven’t wavered on my undying gratitude for what Garnett has done for Boston.

If you’re lukewarm on drama to begin with, you might agree with Doc Rivers’ sentiments over mine:

Doc Rivers on Ray Allen + 2008 Celtics: "Things have been fractured and I hate it. I hate seeing it. I would love this [Hall of Fame week to be a] celebration for Ray. … Ray won us a title. He really did. I think he should be celebrated. He should be celebrated in Boston.” pic.twitter.com/2lzfMF0rCh — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) September 5, 2018

Here’s my verdict: Allen took trade rumors too personally. Danny Ainge notoriously has everybody on the trading block at all times, and Allen had no grounds to think he’d be an exception. If you remember when Johnny Damon left Boston to join the New York Yankees in 2005, then you know how the city feels about allies joining rivals. Allen joined a short list of champions who joined rivals, so that’s how he’ll be treated – like a rival.

On page 2, minor injury updates. Again.

Brad Stevens on injuries. “I’ve been told everyone is ready to go.” Said Theis isn’t quite ready for full 5 on 5. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 4, 2018

Gordon Hayward still not quite cleared for full go. Brad Stevens: "He’ll be cleared to go some 5-on-5 here very, very, very soon — like, any time soon." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 4, 2018

Bonus Robert Williams:

Brad Stevens said he’s really encouraged by the way Robert Williams has worked this summer. The rookie has been in the Boston area for a while preparing for the season. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 4, 2018

With less than one month remaining until televised, professional, beautiful, five-on-five basketball, the light at the end of the tunnel shines brighter every day.

Brad Stevens said Gordon Hayward looks good. Said “you can’t tell anything” watching him play. I think that means the All-Star looks ready. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 4, 2018

This one had me confused for a moment because I thought “you can’t tell anything” meant that you can’t tell if he’s ready to go, or still struggling, but it probably means that you can’t tell he was ever hurt to begin with, as Jay says.

More links:

NBC: When Ray Allen enters Hall of Fame he doesn’t expect a lot of congratulations from 2008 Celtics | MassLive: Doc Rivers, former Boston Celtics coach, hates seeing Ray Allen, ’08 Celtics split: “Ray won us a title”

Boston.com: Brad Stevens gives an update on the Celtics ahead of training camp | MassLive: Marcus Smart diving on floor after breaking hand gave Brad Stevens, Celtics ‘chills’