2018/19 NBA All-Cheapo Contract Team

We identified the five players who do the least for the most money in the NBA last time out, so let’s flip the script and do the opposite – here are the five players who give their teams the most bang for the least buck.

(excluding players on their rookie contracts)

Backcourt

Darren Collison – Indiana – PG – $10 million

DC’s 9.6 Wins Produced last season was the seventh most among NBA point guards. Yet this season there will be 134 players earning more than the UCLA product. In his second go-around in Indiana last year, he led the league in three point accuracy (46.8%).

Will Barton – Denver – SG – $12 million ($38.9 million guaranteed remaining)

Barton chose a great time to have a career year, heading into free agency this past summer. Barton got himself a nice pay bump, and the Nuggets got themselves a good deal on an explosive bench player/part time starter – for only the cost of the mid-level exception.

Kyle Anderson – Memphis – SF – $8.6 million ($37.2 million guaranteed)

Another mid-level exception signing, Kyle Anderson also had his best season as a pro last year in San Antonio. His positional versatility, youth and ability to stuff the statsheet will come in handy in Memphis.

Dwight Powell – Dallas – C – $9.6 million

Powell has steadily improved for the Mavericks, playing his biggest role yet for the team last season. Makes the four year deal Dallas inked with him in 2016 look like a steal now.

Ed Davis – Brooklyn – C – $4.4 million

Ed Davis is surely better than the 225th best player in the NBA, yet that is where he ranks in salary for this upcoming season. Always a solid big man, he’ll bring his rebounding prowess to the Big Apple this year.