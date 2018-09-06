Backstage News On Whether CM Punk Attended 'All In'

Numerous big things were happening this past weekend thanks to the historical events of All In. The event had sold out almost immediately after tickets went on sale in addition to securing a one-hour special on cable TV and a PPV deal. Having a show of that magnitude was a huge undertaking, and for it to be a success is a win for pro wrestling overall.

One big event that kicked off the All In weekend was the CM Punk meet and greet session that took place on Friday at One Hour Tees. This was Punk’s first wrestling-related commitment since his infamous walkout of WWE in 2014. As many know, his appearance would spark rumors of him possibly returning to wrestling by showing up at All In. Now that the event has passed, there was no Punk appearance. Could Punk have just been backstage to see history for himself?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk was not at All In. Other than the Pro Wrestling Tees appearance, Punk was not at any other event in relation to it, including Starrcast. It was noted that at the meet and greet, the line was at least six blocks long. There is no doubt that having a spot at the convention would have drawn a huge crowd in addition to garnering a payday for the former WWE Champion.

Punk’s absence at All In is really no surprise considering that Cody Rhodes has said that Punk had no intention of returning to pro wrestling anytime soon. While many believe that the weekend could have been a perfect start of a return to pro wrestling for Punk, his focus on his MMA career is something he has committed to despite his winless record.

All In has set forth a new expedition in the history of pro wrestling, to which the purpose was showcasing the future of the industry. A Punk appearance would have been astronomical of course. However, given the success of All In, Punk’s presence wasn’t needed in this case. While fans know to never say never in wrestling, they will have to wait a little longer for a return to the ring for Punk.