Bold predictions for the 2018 Dallas Cowboys

Expectations for the Dallas Cowboys are always elevated heading into a new season. Even though the team might not be mentioned among the Super Bowl contenders, the players, coaching staff, ownership and fans are all anticipating quality results in 2018.

The start of the year is always an optimistic time because why not dream big? The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles. Anything is officially possible in the NFL. There are even Cleveland Browns who think they have a chance at winning a ring.

These hopes extend to individuals and their numbers as well. Dallas has plenty of special players who are capable of doing much more on the field than they’ve shown thus far in their careers. Dallas needs some of these guys to reach their maximum potential in order for the team to do so as well. Here are a few bold predictions for some of the Cowboys’ most important players.

Ezekiel Elliott rushes for 2,000 yards

Only seven players in NFL history have ever rushed for 2,000 yards in one season. It’s a rare feat and in today’s league where the running backs rotate so often, its nearly impossible. That being said, Ezekiel Elliott has a real chance to actually accomplish this.

Through his first two seasons as a pro, Elliott’s been extremely impressive. The No. 4 overall selection in 2016 has more than 2,600 rushing yards at a pace of 4.6 yards per carry.

Obviously last year didn’t pan out how Elliott and the Cowboys had planned, but that doesn’t mean things can’t be sorted out this season. If Zeke can stay on the field for all 16 games, he’ll more than likely find the groove he was in during his rookie campaign when he averaged over 5 yards per rush.

Travis Frederick’s absence due to an autoimmune illness will not help the running game, but Elliott’s skill set is so good, he can easily overcome missing his starting center. In fact, if Frederick can come back to the team at some point, he could be the added boost Elliott and the offense needs down the stretch.

The Cowboys will lean on Elliott early and often. If he can stay healthy and the league doesn’t find some other way to get him off the field, 2,000 yards is absolutely within his grasp.

Sean Lee wins Defensive Player of the Year

Sean Lee has proven time and time again that he is Dallas’ most impactful player. When he’s healthy and playing to the best of his abilities, the defense is always formidable at the minimum. However, when Lee is hurt, the defense has games where they look like a college team – at best.

This year, Dallas’ defense looks to be more prepared to play without Lee. Linebacker Jaylon Smith is in his second full season and looks to have made a number of strides since coming back from his horrific injury. The team also drafted linebacker Leighton Vander Esch with its first-round selection.

Although some of the future pieces are in place, the defense still revolves around Lee. The former First-Team All Pro had at least 100 total tackles in each of the last three seasons. He’s led the team each year in that category.

Lee’s only concern is staying upright and on the football field. He’s a smart, athletic player who has incredible instincts in defending against both the pass and run. If he can somehow play a full 16-game schedule (he’s yet to do so in his eight-year career), then Lee can easily snag close to 150 tackles and be in the running for the defensive player of the year.

Chidobe Awuzie leads NFL in interceptions

The Cowboys haven’t had a true “lockdown” corner since the days of recently retired Terence Newman. For a few years now, they’ve struggled to fill the secondary with playmakers. Everyone knows how the Morris Claiborne pick didn’t end up working out.

However in 2018, there is finally optimism at the position and second-year corner Chidobe Awuzie is the main reason. The 23-year-old from Colorado showed plenty of positive signs as a rookie and is continuing that trend into the new season.

Awuzie has been playing well both in practice and his limited role in games. According to Pro Football Focus, the corner was targeted five times while in press coverage this preseason. Of the five attempts, none were completed, while he forced two incompletions and picked off the other.

Awuzie has shown he’s got the talent to be the game changer Dallas needs. Even though he flashed some signs last year, he was only able to start six games because of hamstring issues. By starting this year healthy, the corner should be able to show his true colors early on.

Leading the league in interceptions might be a little lofty for the youngster, but that won’t stop him from trying. According to the Dallas News, Awuzie said, “There’s players in this league who are great. And I want to be one of those players. That’s my motivation.”

If Awuzie can continue ascending and Dallas’ defensive front can be consistently disruptive, look for the corner to breakout this year and contend for the league lead in picks.