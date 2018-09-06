Brandon Ingram looking to 'improve every facet of his game'

Through his first two years in the league, Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has been hedging forward at a promising pace toward developing into a young star in the league.

Ingram has continued that to push ahead on that path over the offseason with his increased work in the offseason on his game and overall body. During a recent interview with the Lakers Film Room Podcast, trainer Micah Lancaster of I’m Possible Training voiced that the 20-year-old has been working with him to become a well-rounded player in all facets of his game.

“What I like about Brandon is that he wants to improve every facet of his game. I haven’t gotten the inkling that he’s trying to be role-focused. He really is trying to improve anything he can possibly improve. For him, it’s becoming a multi-faceted player that doesn’t have any weaknesses, and so that’s just really nice about Brandon. He wants to improve his ball handling. He wants to improve his shooting. He wants to improve his finishing. He wants to be able to do everything.”

Ingram has been pushing himself to get that next level of play on the court as he had shown some encouraging play in his second campaign. He had shown some significant improvement as a scorer while being an efficient shooter from the floor and better playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Ingram finished last season averaging 16.1 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc with 5.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest in 59 games played. He had a few nagging injuries along the way, but he showed that he has some great potential to develop into a high-level player on both ends of the floor at his position.

This could help set up what could be a breakout year for him alongside LeBron James and the rest of the revamped roster in helping the team push through toward competing in the playoffs and possibly further.