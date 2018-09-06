Former NHLer, David Booth, chimes in on twitter with his take on the Colin Kaepernick/Nike situation, promptly gets ratioed

“Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything” does this mean you can fly a plane into a building? How can so many people @Nike be this ignorant as to the logical fallacy this entails. This is absolute absurd. I really don’t understand. Why would u support this? — David Booth (@D_Booth7) September 6, 2018

I mean, any time you compare 9/11 to, let’s say, an ultra-successful corporation’s marketing campaign that’s pledging support for a football player’s stance on racial injustices, there’s a very good chance you are going to get ratioed online. In fact, there’s like an 11 out of 10 probability.

But before I got any further, let’s review the definition of “ratioed,” courtesy of our friends over at Urban Dictionary. After all, there may be some of you out there who find yourself unfamiliar with the term.

So now that we’re all familiar with the definition, let’s take a look at how David’s tweet fared on the twittersphere.

At the time of writing this blog (or approximately 2:18 on September 5, 2018), Booth is currently at a ratio of 1.607 (total likes/retweets divided by total comments). Not great!

But in all seriousness, I think I can confidently say that Nike is the real winner here. Politics aside, if you can get an NHL player to weigh in on the Nike/Kaepernick conversation, then the marketing campaign team at Nike did their job.

RIP to David Booth’s mentions.