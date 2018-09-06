Penguins

Former NHLer, David Booth, chimes in on twitter with his take on the Colin Kaepernick/Nike situation, promptly gets ratioed

Former NHLer, David Booth, chimes in on twitter with his take on the Colin Kaepernick/Nike situation, promptly gets ratioed

Penguins

Former NHLer, David Booth, chimes in on twitter with his take on the Colin Kaepernick/Nike situation, promptly gets ratioed

I mean, any time you compare 9/11 to, let’s say, an ultra-successful corporation’s marketing campaign that’s pledging support for a football player’s stance on racial injustices, there’s a very good chance you are going to get ratioed online. In fact, there’s like an 11 out of 10 probability.

But before I got any further, let’s review the definition of “ratioed,” courtesy of our friends over at Urban Dictionary. After all, there may be some of you out there who find yourself unfamiliar with the term.

FF14E1B6-D745-448D-B927-82D4A1AFAB12.jpeg

So now that we’re all familiar with the definition, let’s take a look at how David’s tweet fared on the twittersphere.

 

A32C3AE1-5BFF-499A-88A5-A540389CF987

At the time of writing this blog (or approximately 2:18 on September 5, 2018), Booth is currently at a ratio of 1.607 (total likes/retweets divided by total comments). Not great!

But in all seriousness, I think I can confidently say that Nike is the real winner here. Politics aside, if you can get an NHL player to weigh in on the Nike/Kaepernick conversation, then the marketing campaign team at Nike did their job.

RIP to David Booth’s mentions.

 

Penguins

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Penguins
Home