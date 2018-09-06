Former Tag Team Champion Heath Slater Shoots On His Current Spot In WWE

WWE fans cannot always believe what they see online, especially when it comes directly from the Superstars themselves. Sometimes talents have ulterior motives for speaking out on social media and sometimes those motives are not always known.

But sometimes social media is the perfect platform for WWE Superstars to just cut loose and vent their frustrations. This is apparently the case for Heath Slater. The former tag team champion recently posted on Instagram and that post suggests that Slater is not exactly thrilled with his current spot in the company.

“I just hope that one day before this is all over that I can do things my way. And as a grizzled young vet in the business I hope that time comes sooner than later.”

This probably comes as no surprise to WWE fans, most of whom have seen this move on social media before. But the difference between Slater’s post and some others that have come before it is his tone.

Heath is not disrespectful in the post, nor does he call anyone out by name. Slater simply sated his desire to have more in WWE and the majority of fans surely would not disagree with his sentiments.

Heath’s biggest run in WWE thus far came over the past couple of years, when he teamed with Rhyno. Slater and Rhyno became the SmackDown Live tag team champions and they also became one of the hottest acts in WWE.

But since then, Slater has been used very sparingly on TV. Not only has he cooled off, it also seems as though he may be at a crossroads. Perhaps his Instagram post is a last-ditch effort to try and spur some action on WWE’s part. Or maybe Heath is merely just looking for a bit of attention from the company.

Slater has yet to make any further statements pertaining to his WWE status. Heath is supposedly still with the company but it’s unknown if anyone inside WWE will address this issue or if Slater is due for a renewed run any time soon.