Julio Jones sends Eagles DB to ground with brutal stiff-arm (Video)

Falcons receiver Julio Jones already appears to be nearing midseason form, judging by how he performed early in the team’s game against the Eagles on Thursday night.

Jones caught a 10-yard pass on the team’s first play from scrimmage, which he hauled in with ease.

On the play that followed, Jones received a handoff on an end-around, where he was met by Eagles safety Rodney McLeod. Jones wasn’t fazed at all, though, as he stiff-armed McLeod — sending him to the ground.

That’s one way to pick up a first down. Jones really is so difficult to bring down once he gets his legs churning.